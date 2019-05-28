MIGUNA MIGUNA says RAILA ODINGA frustrated and humiliated KEN OKOTH and that is why he died of cancer! Here is exactly how he did it

Thursday August 1, 2019 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has added his voice on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga's involvement in the late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth's burial plans.





Sharing his thoughts via social media on Thursday, Miguna revisited the 2017 General Elections where Raila allegedly fronted his children to run against Ken Okoth.





He accused Raila of being against Ken Okoth during his life as an MP when he had achieved many things that the former Prime Minister couldn't achieve during his time as a politician in Kibra.





"The People's Con-Man Kabaka @RailaOdinga frustrated and humiliated Ken Okoth in life. He ordered Ken Okoth stoned and chased away from Kibra in 2017 and fronted his son Fidel and daughter Akeyo against Ken. Why is Raila taking Okoth's body to Bondo? To perform which EVIL RITUALS?" Miguna said.





Ken Okoth died from cancer at the Nairobi Hospital.





He will be cremated in Nairobi in a private ceremony on Saturday.



