Lucky to be alive - Flamboyant city preacher, Pastor ALLAN KIUNA, opens up on his battle with cancer.

Thursday, August 01, 2019 - The cancer menace in Kenya has sent shockwaves throughout the country following the deaths of high profile cancer patients like Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, and Bomet Governor, Dr. Joyce Laboso.





According to statistics, Cancer is the third leading cause of death in Kenya after Pneumonia and Malaria.





Over 100 Kenyans succumb daily due to this cancer monster





However, there are a few cancer warriors who have managed to fight this monster and won.

One of them is the flamboyant city preacher, Bishop Allan Kiuna, the founder of Jubilee Christian Center Church.





Kiuna revealed that he was declared cancer free last year while sending messages of condolences to families of late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, and Bomet Governor, Joyce Laboso.





“ Am so grateful to God for having seen me through a difficult battle with cancer last year. My heart goes out to the families of all who have lost their loved ones to the scourge. We are praying for God’s strength in your hour of grief.





“May God comfort the family of Gov. Laboso. And May God comfort the family of Hon. Ken Okoth. We are praying for you for God’s grace in your hour of grief ,” Kiuna tweeted.





While he did not disclose the type of cancer he was suffering from, Kiuna spent several months abroad undergoing treatment.





Meanwhile, Health CS, Sicily Kariuki, has announced that Kenyans will now be able to access chemotherapy treatment in 7 County Referral Hospitals with three more expected to start offering chemotherapy in September.





“Kenyans are now able to access chemotherapy in 7 County Referral Hospitals – Mombasa, Kisumu, Kakamega, Garissa, Nyeri, Nakuru & Meru.





“Three more hospitals namely: Embu, Bomet & Machakos are set to start offering chemotherapy services in September this year,” the CS announced.



