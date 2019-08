“Kwani ni nono aje,na vile uko mkonde hivi,wacha,wacha wacha” ,Nilisimama kwa dirishe nikaona hiki

Since it was in the morning, I went to Sizzling restaurant and took tea before I headed home. But on reaching my house,I noticed that there were some murmurs in the house. At first I developed fear and anxiety to know who was talking to my wife.Ndio nikasikia mtu akisema kwa sauti ya chini,najua atakuja saa sita hivi,kutoka huku hadi Naivasha na kurudi ni 5 hours”.Nikakimya kwa mlango to hear what they were saying.Within few minutes,the man again said,”leo hata umevaa skirt,kuna kitu ndani?”Kusikia hivo roho ikaanza kudunda huku hasira zikinipanda.