Kenya makes history as it joins league of oil exporting nations – Sells crude oil worth Sh 1.2 billion as UHURU vows to eliminate cancer in the country

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today announced that Kenya has joined league of oil exporting countries of the world after it sold 200,000 barrels of oil.

“We are now an oil exporter. Our first deal was concluded this afternoon with 200,000 barrels at a price of 12 million US dollars. So, I think we have started the journey and it is up to us to ensure that those resources are put to the best use to make our country both prosperous and to ensure we eliminate poverty," Uhuru said.