Kenya makes history as it joins league of oil exporting nations – Sells crude oil worth Sh 1.2 billion as UHURU vows to eliminate cancer in the country

Thursday August 1, 2019-

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today announced that Kenya has joined league of oil exporting countries of the world after it sold 200,000 barrels of oil.





Making the announcement to the Cabinet, Uhuru, who appeared happy, said the crude oil sale has earned the country Sh 1.2 billion.





“We are now an oil exporter. Our first deal was concluded this afternoon with 200,000 barrels at a price of 12 million US dollars. So, I think we have started the journey and it is up to us to ensure that those resources are put to the best use to make our country both prosperous and to ensure we eliminate poverty," Uhuru said.





On the rises cases of cancer in the country, Uhuru assured Kenyans that his government will do anything necessary to stem the cases of cancer.





“We need to see what more we can do to assist both in prevention but also in treatment of the disease. And we need to do that as a Government together with the county governments,”





“This is an issue that we need to take more seriously and galvanize all of us to come up with a solution both in preventive –which is most important – but also in helping fellow Kenyans to get treatment, and get it early for those already affected by the disease,” Uhuru said.



