KEN OKOTH’s Kikuyu lover, ANITA MUTHONI NTHUMBI, manages to stop his cremation - This woman wants DNA test before KEN is cremated

Thursday August 1, 2019 - A Nairobi Court has today stopped the planned cremation of Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, who died last week at Nairobi Hospital.





The court stopped the cremation after Ken Okoth’s clandestine lover, Anita Muthoni Nthumbi, claimed that she had a son with the late MP.





The Court stopped the burial until the case is heard and determined.





Ann Thumbi sued on behalf of her son, who she says is Okoth's.





Through lawyer Elkana Mogaka Thumbi, Muthoni sued Okoth's mum, Angeline Okoth, and wife Monica Okoth along with Lee Funeral Home.





"The mother and wife have deliberately and unfortunately excluded me from the funeral and burial arrangements of Okoth," the petition reads.





Muthoni said that she only learnt of the arrangements from the media.





According to Muthoni, the family has unilaterally decided to have the body cremated "among other reasons to primarily destroy any evidence of her son's lineage to Okoth".





The order stopping the burial and cremation was issued by Senior Principal Magistrate GA Mmasi.



