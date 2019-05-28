Is con Pastor JAMES NG’ANG’A now training his worshipers to be armed robbers and thugs? See what they did to a rival church in broad daylight

Thursday August 1, 2019 - Drama ensued on Tuesday morning after worshippers from Neno Evangelism Church reportedly raided a rival church.





The group of faithful claimed to have been sent by Pastor James Ng'ang'a, to cause havoc in the splinter church in Ol Kalou town, Nyandarua County.





The row was reportedly over land ownership of the church's location.





The group is said to have forced its way into the Reformed Neno Gospel Ministry compound after destroying part of the fence.





They also loaded music equipment, chairs, tables, and other items onto a waiting truck.





Reports say that the group claimed that the land on which the church stood belonged to Pastor Ng’ang’a.





However, they were confronted by church members, who arrived just as they were about to leave, and a bitter argument ensued.





Later on, the police arrived and separated the groups directing them to report the matter to Ol Kalou Police Station.





A police source said that the church’s property was detained at the police station as investigations continue.





This comes two months after Ng'ang'a cautioned some bishops against disrespecting his wife.





“If you are not going to respect my wife, I will kick you out of my ministry whoever you are. I don't care if we grew up together.





"This time round I will show you my power. If you don’t respect her, leave my church and go start yours,” he retorted.



