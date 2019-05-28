IDA ODINGA lights up JOYCE LABOSO’s memorial service as she reveals their little known relationship

Mama Ida Odinga, wife to ODM leader and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, is among prominent Kenyans who paid tribute to the late Bomet Governor, Joyce Laboso, during her memorial service at the All Saints Cathedral on Thursday morning.

Dr. Laboso was Mama Ida Odinga’s student at Kenya High School and while reading her tribute, she narrated how she accidentally met the late Governor’s father and they became close family friends.





She narrated:





“ At one time I was driving from Kisumu to my home in Migori and by the time I reached somewhere around Sotik, I had a puncture. I was driving a Peugeot 504 and they used to put the spare tyre somewhere under the car and for some reason I could not get the spare tyre out!





"As I was s till looking, a man pulled up in his pick-up and ordered his driver to help me. He then told his driver to take the punctured tyre and have it fixed and he sent me to have a cup of tea at a hotel. ”





"But before I went I decided t o ask for his name. And he told me he is Fred Laboso. I then asked him if he could be Joyce Laboso's father,"



