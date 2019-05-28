Here’s a guide on Nairobi LADIES that you must use a CONDOM when having SEX with them - This is a must read for all men

Thursday, August 1, 2019 - Here’s something that all men should read.





Please share widely.





1. If she has a tatoo.....CONDOM



2. If she drinks beer......CONDOM



3. If she switches her phone off when she is with you.....CONDOM



4. If she starts pulling off your boxer....CONDOM



5. IF SHE RUSHES TO GET ON TOP......CONDOM



6. If she doesnt ask for a condom.....CONDOM



7. If she has short dyed hair.....CONDOM



8. If she wears tight jeans....CONDOM



9. If she doesn't sigh when you touch her.....CONDOM



10. If she lives alone.....CONDOM



12. If she travels to South Africa frequently..... CONDOM



13. If she works in a liquor store.....CONDOM



14. If she is a student but with a child....CONDOM





15. If she wears G-strings.....CONDOM



16. If she is below 40 and already a high ranking police officer.....CONDOM



17. If she asks for money, airtime, fare and other favours ...CONDOM



18. If she shouts in the streets.... CONDOM



19. If she has many male friends on Facebook.....CONDOM



20. If she has more than one sim card ......pliiiiiiiiis condomize



21.If she lives along in Roysambu or along TRM Drive alone - please put on a CONDOM and ensure you have used it correctly.



