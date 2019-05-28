Here is what UHURU’s Government said about the rising cases of cancer in the country – CS SICILY KARIUKI should be ashamed of herself

Thursday August 1, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has reacted to blistering criticism that the Ministry of Health has not done enough to deal with the scourge of cancer.





Addressing a Press Conference at her office on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki, rebuffed criticism that interventions had not been undertaken to deal with the disease.





She said that the Ministry had implemented various strategies, and put in place infrastructure to help curb the disease.





Among the interventions that had been undertaken were investments in chemotherapy centres, radio therapy centres, mammography centres, and CT scans in the Counties.





She, however, admitted that there was still more that needed to be done.





"The Government has made significant strides in enhancing access to cancer screening.”





“For instance, cervical cancer screening services are available in public facilities from level 3 (health centres) to level 6.





"The Government has also decentralized treatment services so that detected cases are linked to care.”





“Kenyans are now able to access chemotherapy in 7 county referral hospitals (Mombasa, Kisumu, Kakamega, Garissa, Nyeri, Nakuru and Meru),” she said.





However according to many Kenyans, the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has done little to curb the deadly disease which is killing 80 Kenyans daily.



