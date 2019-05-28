Here is the photo of the son the late Kibra MP KEN OKOTH allegedly sired with a lady called ANITA (LOOK)

The cremation of the late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, has been stopped after a woman who claims to have a child with the legislator filed a case in the high court.





The complainant, Anne Muthoni Thumbi, claims to have a child with Ken Okoth and wants to be recognized as Okoth’s bona fide partner.





Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has also revealed that he knew Ken had a second wife and urged the family to recognize her.





Sonko said:





“Ken will not forgive me if I don’t save the situation.”





“Ken fell in love with a nurse called Anita from the Sonko Rescue Team.”





“In 2017, he asked me to help him nominate his second wife to the County Assembly and out of respect for him, I nominated Ann Nthumbi.”





Monica Okoth is the recognized wife of the MP.





A photo has emerged online of the boy in question holding Ken Okoth’s portrait and they look alike.





See the photo belo w.