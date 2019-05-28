Here is the photo of the son the late Kibra MP KEN OKOTH allegedly sired with a lady called ANITA (LOOK)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 06:12
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - The cremation of the late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, has been stopped after a woman who claims to have a child with the legislator filed a case in the high court.
The complainant, Anne Muthoni Thumbi, claims to have a child with Ken Okoth and wants to be recognized as Okoth’s bona fide partner.
Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has also revealed that he knew Ken had a second wife and urged the family to recognize her.
Sonko said:
“Ken will not forgive me if I don’t save the situation.”
“Ken fell in love with a nurse called Anita from the Sonko Rescue Team.”
“In 2017, he asked me to help him nominate his second wife to the County Assembly and out of respect for him, I nominated Ann Nthumbi.”
Monica Okoth is the recognized wife of the MP.
A photo has emerged online of the boy in question holding Ken Okoth’s portrait and they look alike.
See the photo below.
