Here is the photo of the son the late Kibra MP KEN OKOTH allegedly sired with a lady called ANITA (LOOK)

Thursday, August 01, 2019 - The cremation of the late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, has been stopped after a woman who claims to have a child with the legislator filed a case in the high court.

The complainant, Anne Muthoni Thumbi, claims to have a child with Ken Okoth and wants to be recognized as Okoth’s bona fide partner.

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has also revealed that he knew Ken had a second wife and urged the family to recognize her.

Sonko said:

“Ken will not forgive me if I don’t save the situation.”

“Ken fell in love with a nurse called Anita from the Sonko Rescue Team.”

“In 2017, he asked me to help him nominate his second wife to the County Assembly and out of respect for him, I nominated Ann Nthumbi.”

Monica Okoth is the recognized wife of the MP.

A photo has emerged online of the boy in question holding Ken Okoth’s portrait and they look alike.

See the photo below.
