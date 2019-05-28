Former Vitimbi actress, NYASUGUTA, is tired of being single and is looking for a husband with these qualities

Thursday, August 01, 2019 - Veteran Kenyan actress, Eunice Wambui, better known as Nyasuguta, has opened up about her private life and revealed that she’s keen to settle down in marriage.





The former Vitimbi actress claims that she feared getting in a relationship because of her experience with an abusive father who used to assault her mother.





Speaking during an interview with a local daily, Nyasuguta said:





“My mother has been more of a single parent to me because my dad left our home when I was still young.”





“My mother’s experience in marriage made me vow to keep off relationships.”





“I love being alone.”





“But violent relationships between my mum and dad fueled my decision to keep away from men who express interest in dating me.”





“I fear being battered.”





“It was tormenting to see my mother being beaten up by my dad.”





She has since overcome her fear and now she’s keen to get into a relationship and settle down in marriage.





However, her ideal man has to be financially stable and God fearing.





“I am very single and looking for a husband.”





“The person should be God-fearing and one who will not see me as a sponsor but should have their money,” said Nyasuguta.



