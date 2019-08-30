DCI launch manhunt for WENDY WAENI’s former manager, JOE MWANGI, for impersonating a Cabinet Secretary-This man is a thug!

Friday, August 30, 2019- Joe Mwangi, the controversial former manager of celebrated teen gymnast, Wendy Waeni, is a wanted man.





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced a manhunt for Mr Mwangi for forging of a letter involving a Cabinet Secretary.





A tweet from DCI read: " Mr Joseph Mwangi NDUTA alias Joe whose photos appear below is #Wanted by @DCI_Kenya Detectives in connection with the Forgery of a Letter purporting to be from a Cabinet Secretary threatening the complainant- Magdalene Mbele of some consequences ,"





Magdalene Mbele is Waeni's mother who recently came out to reveal that Mwangi had intimidated her whenever she asked for her daughter's share of earnings.





The talented gymnast recently accused Joe of exploiting her and pocketing all the money from her performances.





In his defense, Joe shared private details of the teen gymnast on social media which prompted a warning from the office of public prosecutions.





“ You are stretching your luck too far!!! By you should be aware that indecent exposure of a minor is a very serious offence. Obstruction of an ongoing investigation is criminal , “wrote Duncan Ondimu, senior official in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions .







