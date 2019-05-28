Curvy Media Personality, KAMENO GORO, exposes wealthy man offering her $1 million for SEX and she said no (LOOK)

Thursday, August 01, 2019 - Sexy Kenyan media personality, Kamene Goro, has shared a screenshot of a DM she received from a wealthy man offering her a staggering $1 million (Sh100 million) to have sex with her.





The guy also promised to throw in a few trips here and there to her destinations of choice.





While many ladies would have jumped into the deal without thinking twice, Kamene has turned down the offer saying she’s ready to work with her own hands and make clean money.





In response, Kamene, who recently attacked city socialite, Huddah Monroe, claiming she hawks her nunu to wealth Arabs to finance her lifestyle, vowed to work hard and make her own money.





She wrote:





“ 100 Million shillings is a lot of Money, My God, it's a shit load of money, but MY GOD IS WORKING SO HARD, BLESSING ME SO MUCH THAT MY $1MILLION IS GOING TO COME FROM THE WORK OF MY HANDS AND HEART.





“ Ladies, let me tell you, anything any man is offering you in exchange for your body, FATHER GOD will give you ten times more from your work! I Promise You!! Refuse! Refuse! Refuse! Mungu is working so hard to make your dreams come true, you don't need to spread your legs for you to get the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

#Work #Pray





Interestingly, some of her fans urged her to take the offer and stop being stupid.





Check out some of the comments below.