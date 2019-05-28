Close friend and confidante of the late KEN OKOTH drops a bomb on his mpango wa kando and the 4 yr old boy born out of wedlock

Thursday, August 1, 2019 - A lady has emerged and claimed that she sired a kid with the late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, who succumbed to cancer last Friday.





The lady wants to be recognized together with her son by Ken Okoth’s family.





However, Okoth’s mother has disowned the lady who claims that she sired a son with the late Legislator and maintained that her late son didn’t sire a kid out of wedlock with any woman.





But a close friend and confidante of the late Ken Okoth has confirmed that he sired a baby boy with the woman, who is a member of the County Assembly in Nairobi.





He further revealed that Ken’s family is aware of this and they have met the 4 year boy on several occasions.

According to Ken Okoth’s friend, he loved his son so much and cared for him.





“Please don’t let this boy Jayden Baraka Okoth lose both his father and his identity and belonging,” he pleaded with the late Okoth’s family.





“Ken Okoth MP Kibra.





Was My Friend And Confidante.





He has left behind # ONE # Child ,JAYDEN BARAKA OKOTH 4 years old.





The mother to Jayden (Anne)is a Member of County Assembly Nairobi.





On two Occasions I # Accompanied Ken to # Tetu to visit the grand parents of Jayden.

Kens family is aware of this boy and they have met him on several occasions.





Ken loved his son so much and cared for him.





Ken was a noble man,he carried himself with sincerity and where he went wrong he could apologize.





Please DO NOT let this boy Jayden Baraka Okoth lose both his father and his identity and belonging.





My conscience shall remain clear that at least I did a RIGHT thing.





Go Well my Friend and Confidante



Thank you Mama Angelina and your family for sharing Ken with us.” He posted on facebook.