BONI KHALWALE terms KEN OKOTH’s cremation request as Alien, Disturbing and Distasteful - Kenyans react (LOOK)

Thursday, August 01, 2019 - Late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth’s request to be cremated has stirred a heated debate among Kenyans.





Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has given his two cents on the issue claiming that cremation is against the rich Luo culture.





Taking to twitter, Khalwale described the practice as alien, disturbing and distasteful.





"Simple, mheshimiwa's (honorable member's) burial should accord with the rich Luo culture at his father's home complete with 'terro buro'.





"Cremation is alien, disturbing and distasteful. It dates from 17,000 years ago and cannot, therefore, be mistaken for modernism," he wrote on twitter.





The late legislator is the latest high profile Kenyan to opt for cremation after former Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore.





His remarks did not go down well with a section of Kenyans and we have sampled a few below