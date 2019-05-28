Be ready for the mother of all curses for choosing to cremate KEN OKOTH instead of burying him next to his father - KEN’s paternal family now warns his mother

Thursday August 1, 2019 - The paternal relatives of Ken Okoth have said that they won’t attend the late MP’s funeral ceremony at Kasipul Kabondo in Homa Bay County on Saturday so as not to attract any curse.





This is after it emerged that Ken’s remains will be cremated as opposed to being buried in accordance with the Luo customs and traditions.





Okoth’s body will be flown from Nairobi to Ogenga Village in Kasipul Kabondo — his mother’s ancestral home — on Saturday morning.





A funeral mass scheduled to begin at 10 am will follow, thereafter, at Got Rateng’ Secondary School.





“We won’t attend Ken Okoth’s funeral ceremony.”





“The MP’s mum, Angeline Ajwang Ongere, should be ready to face the consequences of violating the Luo traditions,” Chrispine Aseto Obonyo, who is the brother of Ken Okoth’s father, said.





Aseto said, according to Luo customs, a son must be buried on his father’s ancestral land and if that doesn’t happen, consequences of unknown impact would befall the person or people who stopped a son from being interred on his father’s land.





Ken Okoth’s remains are set to be cremated at a private function only attended by family in Nairobi in accordance with his last wishes.





Okoth’s parents, Nicholas Obonyo and Angeline Ajwang, separated in the 1980s, when Okoth was barely a teenager.





Okoth then moved in with his mother to her ancestral home in Ogenga Village in Kabondo Kasipul Constituency.





The mother and son would later move to Kibra, where Okoth was raised.



