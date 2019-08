3 common answers you will get when you confront your unfaithful partner

Confrontations can make the situation worse. It is better to sit down and try to solve the problem amicably. In case your partner has been cheating on you because he or she is tired of you but scared to let you know, once you confront them, they can start to do more bad things openly to clearly show you that they are tired. This can just leave you more troubled and confused of what to do next. Never look or sound desperate to your cheating partner. Showing your partner that you can do everything to keep the relationship, that you can not live without them, that you are so hurt can trigger them to take you for granted. It can make your cheating partner feel proud and since your partner is involved with another person, sometimes they can just pay little or no attention to you and it just leave you hurt.