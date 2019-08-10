10 PHOTOs of the late KEN OKOTH’s secret Kikuyu baby mama who is a Nominated MCA - They have a 4 year old son

Thursday, August 1, 2019 - The late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, who succumbed to cancer last Friday, sired a kid with Anita Muthoni Thumbi, a Nominated MCA in Nairobi County Assembly.





Although Ken’s mother has denied claims that Ken had a kid out of wedlock, a close friend and confidante of the late Legislator has confirmed that the 4 year old called Jayden belongs to Ken.





He further added that Ken Okoth’s family, including his mother, met the boy on several occasions.





Ken had a secret affair with Ann Thumbi behind his wife’s back, which resulted to a four year old boy.





The late MP was very close to his son, Jayden, despite parting ways with Ann.





Check out photos of Ken Okoth’s Kikuyu baby mama.