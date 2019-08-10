10 PHOTOs of the late KEN OKOTH’s secret Kikuyu baby mama who is a Nominated MCA - They have a 4 year old son

10 PHOTOs of the late KEN OKOTH’s secret Kikuyu baby mama who is a Nominated MCA - They have a 4 year old sonEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Photos, Politics 04:08
Thursday, August 1, 2019 - The late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, who succumbed to cancer last Friday, sired a kid with Anita Muthoni Thumbi, a Nominated MCA in Nairobi County Assembly.
Although Ken’s mother has denied claims that Ken had a kid out of wedlock, a close friend and confidante of the late Legislator has confirmed that the 4 year old called Jayden belongs to Ken.
He further added that Ken Okoth’s family, including his mother, met the boy on several occasions.
Ken had a secret affair with Ann Thumbi behind his wife’s back, which resulted to a four year old boy.
The late MP was very close to his son, Jayden, despite parting ways with Ann.
Check out photos of Ken Okoth’s Kikuyu baby mama.
The Kenyan DAILY POST