Why UHURU will never leave RAILA’s side! Phone calls that baba made to MAGUFULI that saved UHURU and neutralized the bad blood between them

Monday July 29, 2019 - Weeks after President Uhuru and his Tanzanian counterpart, John Pombe Magufuli, made up following years of bad blood between the two countries, details have emerged revealing the crucial part that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga played in bringing the two together.





Raila made several phone calls to Tanzanian President, John Pombe Magufuli, in a bid to end the cold bilateral relationship between Kenya and Tanzania.





Multiple sources revealed that it took Raila’s intervention to have Uhuru and Magufuli seal their relationship.





“A day before President Kenyatta went to Dar, Raila talked with Magufuli about the visit on the phone.”





“Again, after the President inspected ongoing works at the Kisumu Port, Raila had passed by Dar,” a close ally of the two Kenyan leaders revealed.





The deal was largely brokered through phone calls, sometimes when Kenyatta and Raila were together or when the Opposition chief was in Tanzania.





Another source revealed that there was also a secret meeting among the three, away from the public.





Raila’s key interest in sealing the unity deal was to win Tanzania’s support in making Kenya, a regional maritime hub.





It was reported that Uhuru was concerned about the deteriorating trade ties between the two neighbours affecting the export market largely, caused by the hostile environment.





The relationship was cemented when Uhuru visited Magufuli in Tanzania and even prayed for Magufuli’s ill mother at a hospital early this month.



