Watch the moment quick thinking neighbors rescued a 3-year old boy who was dangling from a 6-storey apartment (VIDEO)

, , , , 03:23

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - This 3-year old boy was saved by quick thinking neighbors after falling from a 6-storey building in South-West China.

The toddler was recorded desperately clinging onto a balcony.

Luckily, neighbors noticed him and came to his rescue. 

The boy tried to hold on for a while but eventually got tired and lost his grip.

The quick thinking neighbors had spread two large blankets where he landed before he could hit the ground.

The child escaped unhurt.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

CONTACT US

Name

Email *

Message *

Meet RODGERS OCHIENG from Migori, the latest millionaire in Kenya courtesy of OdiBets (PHOTOs)

Saturday, July 13, 2019- While most Kenyans are grappling with hard economic times, this guy is smiling to the bank after winning a total...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno