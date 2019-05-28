Watch the moment quick thinking neighbors rescued a 3-year old boy who was dangling from a 6-storey apartment (VIDEO)

This 3-year old boy was saved by quick thinking neighbors after falling from a 6-storey building in South-West China.





The toddler was recorded desperately clinging onto a balcony.





Luckily, neighbors noticed him and came to his rescue.





The boy tried to hold on for a while but eventually got tired and lost his grip.

The quick thinking neighbors had spread two large blankets where he landed before he could hit the ground.





The child escaped unhurt.





Watch the video below.



