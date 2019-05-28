WAITITU says he will appeal the ruling that barred him from office and fired him as Governor – I will go to the Court of Appeal and even Supreme Court!

Tuesday July 30, 2019 - Embattled Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has said he will appeal a decision by Anti-Corruption Magistrate, Lawrence Mugambi, that barred him from office.





On Tuesday, Magistrate Mugambi ordered Waititu to keep off from Kiambu County offices until his case is heard and determined probably after 2 to 3 years.





Addressing journalists, the Governor through his lawyer, Tom Ojienda, said he will appeal the ruling in the Court of Appeal.





He said the office of the Governor will be left vacant if the Governor is barred from the office and this is against the constitution.





But in his ruling, Magistrate Mugambi said that he agreed with last week’s ruling by Justice Mumbi Ngugi who barred Samburu Governor, Moses Lenalkulal, from office.





"I find Mumbi's decision more persuasive and authoritative and consider it as binding to this court,”





"Barring Waititu doesn't violate the Constitution, but it will ensure public interest is safeguarded,” he ruled.



