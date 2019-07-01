VIDEO! JEFF KOINANGE reveals what BOB COLLYMORE told him 2 days before his death, this is Heartbreaking.

Monday, July 1, 2019

-Citizen TV journalist Jeff Koinange has revealed that Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore was ready to die.





According to the seasoned journalist, he met Bob on Saturday, 2 days before his death.





The late Safaricom CEO informed him that doctors that told him not to make any longer plans because he was about to die.





Infact, they doctors at Aga-Khan who had been attending to the industrious CEO told him that he will be lucky if he makes it past July.



Collymore succumbed to cancer on Monday morning.





Listen to Jeff Koinange speak on his last meeting with Bob Collymore.











