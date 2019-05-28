US State Department reveals the number of lucky Kenyans who won the 2020 Green Card Lottery

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - The US State Department has released the number of Kenyans who won the DV-2020 Diversity Visa better known as the Green Card Lottery.





Out of a total of 442,966 Kenyans who entered the lottery draw for Fiscal Year 2018, only 1,801 won, which is a significant drop from the previous year where over 6,000 Kenyans won the visa.





The winners of DV-2020 participated in the lottery between October 3rd, 2018 and November 6th, 2018.





The lucky Kenyans were among 14,722,798 applicants from around the world who participated in the DV-2020 lottery.





The countries that won the most immigrant visas are:





Egypt -5,568





Russia -5,118





DRC -4,743





Iran -4,101





Nepal -3,696





Sudan-3,691





Algeria-2,745





Turkey-2,709





Cuba-2,703





Morocco -2,202





The Diversity Visa prog ram makes 50,000 permanent resident visas (Green Cards) available to nationals of countries with low immigration rates to the United States.





Those who participated in the lottery have until September 30th, 2020 to check online if they won.





US President Donald Trump has previously vowed to abolish the Green Card lottery in favor of employment based applicants.





Trump criticized the current immigration system that includes granting green cards on a lottery basis and based on having relatives in the United States as dysfunctional and unfair.



