UHURU’s Government now gives the final word on BOB COLLYMORE’s replacement at Safaricom - See what ICT CS, JOE MUCHERU, said

Monday July 29, 2019 - ICT CS Joe Mucheru has confirmed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government's position on Bob Collymore's replacement at Safaricom.





Speaking during the unveiling of the Communication Authority's new board members, Mucheru stated that the Government would not influence the appointment of the telco's CEO.





"The Government will not influence the appointment of a CEO to replace Bob Collymore at Safaricom.”





"It is the job of the board to appoint a person who will ensure that the company makes profits, expands beyond the African markets and serves Kenyans better," he detailed.





After Bob's passing on July 1st from Acute Leukemia, the Government had held that a Kenyan should fill the CEO position.





“I don’t think the Government position has changed, we would still love to see a Kenyan.”





“However, like any other company, they (Safaricom) have a choice as to who they want to be their CEO,” Mucheru was quoted as saying.





The Government is a shareholder of the company but the decision is made by the board.

Michael Joseph was appointed interim Safaricom CEO following Collymore’s demise.



