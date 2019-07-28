UHURU wants Tanzania to import 1 million tons of maize to Kenya – MWANGI KIUNJURI was right and RAILA ODINGA was wrong again

Sunday July 28, 2019

-Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri is smiling all the way to the bank after the government declared that there shortage of maize in the country.





Early this month, Mwangi said there was shortage of maize but he was attacked by leaders led by NASA leader, Raila Odinga, who insisted there is enough maize in the country.





But 3 weeks later President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered importation of 1 million tons of maize from Tanzania.





Tanzania Agriculture Minister, Hussein Bashe, said Kenya has ordered 1 million tons of maize and flour to cover the deficit of over 1 million tons of maize.





Mr Bashe did not however disclose the prices of the bags of maize





“We have generally agreed to supply them with one million tons of maize flour and grains throughout a year to help them end the prevailing food shortage,” Bashe said on Thursday.



