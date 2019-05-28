UHURU shows RUTO the middle finger yet again! See what he did to him at JKIA that left the DP deeply embarrassed? This is exactly what happened

Monday July 29, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta just added fuel to the fire in his deteriorating working relationship with Deputy President William Ruto.





This is after he snubbed him at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after he landed from Zambia.





According to sources, Uhuru’s decision to bypass the presidential pavilion where his Deputy, William Ruto, was waiting to receive him, and leaving the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) through the ordinary passenger terminals upon arriving from a trip to Zambia just escalated their dwindling relationship.





Uhuru discarded protocol upon landing at JKIA and went straight to the international passenger terminals catching his deputy unawares.





Ruto was accompanied by Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.





Dr Ruto, who was waiting at the pavilion, immediately left for the city centre after he was informed that the President had already disembarked from the plane and was inside the airport in a series of events that officials tried to dismiss as a ‘small deviation from the usual protocol.





“The DP was a bit late to the airport hence the confusion.”





“There was nothing sinister,” said a senior official who asked not to be named.



