UHURU, RAILA lead Kenyans in mourning departed Safaricom CEO BOB COLLYORE.

Monday, July 1, 2019- President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, have led Kenyans in paying tribute to Safaricom CEO, BOB Collymore, who died on Monday morning at his home in Nairobi.

Mr. Collymore died at 61 after a brave battle with cancer that has seen him spend several months out of the country seeking treatment.

Uhuru mourned Collymore as a distinguished corporate leader whose contribution to our national wellbeing will be missed.

“It is with deep sadness that I have this morning received news of the death of Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore after years of battling cancer.

As a country, we’ve lost a distinguished corporate leader whose contribution to our national well being will be missed” read a statement from State House.

On his part, ODM leader Raila Odinga said Mr. Collymore served Kenya with dedication.

“My condolences go out to the friends and family of Mr. Bob Collymore as well as the entire Safaricom fraternity. Bob served our country with dedication and sustained us as a communication hub in Africa. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Deputy President William Ruto described Collymore as ‘a distinguished titan, whose shrewd leadership at the helm of Safaricom was commendable’.

“Collymore was exemplary, brilliant and courageous, especially in the manner he battled cancer,” Ruto added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

