UHURU, RAILA lead Kenyans in mourning departed Safaricom CEO BOB COLLYORE.

Monday, July 1, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, have led Kenyans in paying tribute to Safaricom CEO, BOB Collymore, who died on Monday morning at his home in Nairobi.





Mr. Collymore died at 61 after a brave battle with cancer that has seen him spend several months out of the country seeking treatment.





Uhuru mourned Collymore as a distinguished corporate leader whose contribu tion to our national wellbeing will be missed.





“It is with deep sadness that I have this morning received news of the death of Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore after years of battling cancer.





As a country, we’ve lost a distinguished corporate leader whose contribution to our national well being will be missed” read a statement from State House.





On his part, ODM leader Raila Odinga said Mr. Collymore served Kenya with dedication.





“My condolences go out to the friends and family of Mr. Bob Collymore as well as the entire Safaricom fraternity. Bob served our country with dedication and sustained us as a communication hub in Africa. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”





Deputy President William Ruto described Collymore as ‘a distinguished titan, whose shrewd leadership at the helm of Safaricom was commendable’.





“Collymore was exemplary, brilliant and courageous, especially in the manner he battled cancer,” Ruto added.





See more tributes below.

I join Kenyans and the world in mourning the demise of Mr Bob Collymore, the Safaricom CEO. In his death we have lost a towering symbol of excellence in corporate governance. May God comfort his family, friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/oJ16i0DLIG July 1, 2019

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing on of Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore. His leadership at the most successful company in Kenya will greatly be missed. My condolences go out his family and the entire Safaricom fraternity. May his soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/v1v7F7l3k7 July 1, 2019

Shocked and sad to learn of the departure of Bob Collymore from this world. It really breaks my heart. He was a wonderful friend, brilliant strategist and a fighter. I really thought he would pull through. My condolences to his family and entire Safaricom team. Sad day. pic.twitter.com/rT2I8wZ7Uk July 1, 2019

pic.twitter.com/2fvXzRUbVk Go well my friend, Bob Collymore. History will remember you as a great, selfless and devoted leader and friend to this country. #RIPBobCollymore July 1, 2019

Robert (Bob) William Collymore was a man who had a brilliant work ethic and attitude.Bob was a kind and courageous man.He cared greatly for his staff at Safaricom and steered the company to impact many Kenyans lives. Rest in peace Bob. To his family our prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/mRlwPEBdZT July 1, 2019

#BobCollymore pic.twitter.com/zXIlZacaaY Rest in Peace Bob collymore, such a great soul gone too soon. 🇰🇪 Has lost a great man.! 😢 Sending my condolences to the family and friends! #RisingForTheGoal July 1, 2019



