UHURU KENYATTA set for Jamaica! He will visit the BOB MARLEY Mausoleum and will also visit MARCUS GARVEY‘s shrine in the capital, Kingston

Tuesday July 30, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta will next week embark on a three day visit of the Caribbean where he will be a State guest at Jamaica’s 57th Independence Anniversary.





During the visit, Uhuru will tour the late Bob Marley's museum in Kingston.





When he was sworn as President in 2013, Uhuru revealed that he used to adore Bob Marley’s reggae songs as a political science student at Amherst College in US.





The son of Jomo will also visit the shrine of Jamaican-born political activist and journalist, Marcus Mosiah Garvey.





"During the visit, the President and his host Prime Minister Holness together with their respective delegations will discuss and explore opportunities for enhanced bilateral relations between Kenya and Jamaica," State House spokesman, Kanze Dena, stated.





Uhuru and Holness last held talks in June last year at the G7 Summit in Quebec, Canada.





They discussed issues ranging from exchange of athletics coaches, to tea, coffee and peanuts trade.





During their meeting, they also explored the possibility of Kenya Airways connecting to Kingston which is 3 hours from New York.



