UHURU and RAILA urged to set up a cancer centre following the death of LABOSO and KEN OKOTH - Over 60 MPs have cancer and are seeking treatment abroad

Tuesday July 30, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, have been urged to set up a free cancer centre in the country to deal with rising cases of cancer.





Sharing his thoughts on Monday after the death of Bomet Governor, Joyce Laboso, Chama Cha Mashinani party leader, Isaac Ruto, said Uhuru and Raila should set up a cancer and research centre that will deal with cases of cancer.





Laboso succumbed to ovarian cancer on Monday while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.





According to Ruto, cancer is killing 33,000 Kenyans every year and should be declared a national disaster.





"We must set up a well-funded and equipped cancer center in Kenya, it is time.”





“We are losing many lives to cancer.”





“Millions may be silent victims and cannot get treatment.”





“As a country, we can make a concerted effort towards fighting cancer, yes we can," Ruto said.





He also sent a message of condolences to the people of Bomet following the death of Laboso.





"Our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the family of Hon. Joyce Laboso in this time of loss and grief.”





“The Governor will be remembered for her dedication to improving the lives of the residents of Bomet," he said.



