Today’s free tips on 7 football matches where you can make over Sh10, 000 from just Sh500 stake

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - We hope you made good money from our tips yesterday since we got all our calls spot on.

Today, we have selected seven matches - from the ongoing Champions League pre-qualifiers to the pre-season friendlies and they have awesome odds.

From today’s tips, you can easily make over Sh10, 000 from just a Sh500 stake!

Check out our tips below and play responsibly.

ECL (19:00) HJK Helsinki v FK Crvena Zvezda -2

ECL (20:00) AIK v Maribor -1x

ECL (20:00) Qarabag v Dundalk -1

ECL (20:00) Rosenborg v BATE Borisov -1

ECL (20:45) F Copenhagen v TNS-Over 2.5

IF (20:00) Liverpool v Lyon –GG

IF (21:00) Salzburg v Chelsea-Over 2.5

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

