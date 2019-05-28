Today’s free tips on 7 football matches where you can make over Sh10, 000 from just Sh500 stake

Today’s free tips on 7 football matches where you can make over Sh10, 000 from just Sh500 stakeEditor's Choice, Featured Articles, Sports 01:42
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - We hope you made good money from our tips yesterday since we got all our calls spot on.
Today, we have selected seven matches - from the ongoing Champions League pre-qualifiers to the pre-season friendlies and they have awesome odds.
From today’s tips, you can easily make over Sh10, 000 from just a Sh500 stake!
Check out our tips below and play responsibly.
ECL (19:00) HJK Helsinki v FK Crvena Zvezda -2
ECL (20:00) AIK v Maribor -1x
ECL (20:00) Qarabag v Dundalk -1
ECL (20:00) Rosenborg v BATE Borisov -1
ECL (20:45) F Copenhagen v TNS-Over 2.5
IF (20:00) Liverpool v Lyon –GG
IF (21:00) Salzburg v Chelsea-Over 2.5
