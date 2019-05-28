Time for new Chapter! SHAFFIE WERU quits Kiss 100 and joins rival Radio Station - Check out his parting shot

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - Veteran media personality, Shaffie Weru, has confirmed his departure from Kiss FM after over a decade at the Radio Africa owned station.





Taking to social media, Shaffie, who has been hosting the Breakfast With The Stars show announced he’s starting a new chapter at Homeboyz Radio.





The self-declared Reverend of Team Mafisi joins Homeboyz Radio as Programmes Controller.





“The secret of change is to focus all your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the New,” –Socrates. #TeamShaffie it’s time for a new chapter and making new magic!” he wrote.





This comes barely a month after his former co-host, Adelle Onyango, left Kiss FM

According to Adelle, she needed a new challenge.





“Yesterday I had my last breakfast radio show with Kiss FM. It’s been a decision that I did not come to lightly. After 7 years on Kiss, I need a new challenge,” she wrote.





The Patric Quarcoo owned radio station has since poached controversial duo of Andrew Kibe and Kamene Goro from NRG radio to replace them.