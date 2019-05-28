Threats and intimidations from RUTO and his corrupt cabal will not derail UHURU’s development agenda and fight against corruption – MUNYA to DP’s attack dogs

Monday July 29, 2019 - Trade Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, has launched scathing attacks at Deputy President William Ruto’s allies for insulting and threatening President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretaries.





Last week, Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, accused Uhuru of incompetence and told him to resign.

Sudi cautioned DP Ruto against pretending that all was well within the presidency, yet his relationship with the President had changed for the worse.





However, speaking on Saturday in Kianjai, Meru County, Munya said Uhuru is the Mt Kenya kingpin and those thinking that they have the monopoly of marshalling votes from the region are in for a rude awakening, as it won’t be a walk in the park.





“You can’t intimidate me, I’m a Kenyan enjoying constitutional rights like any other.”





“Why should you use most of your time insulting the President?”





“Every community has its own kingpin.”





“Uhuru is our kingpin.”

“He will show us the way when the time comes,” Munya said.





“You think those you insult don’t have votes.”





“Insulting the President or those in his Cabinet is the worst mischief and behaviour from an elected leader.”





“Respect the President.” Munya added.





Sudi, who is a close confidante of Ruto, is yet to apologise to the Head of State over his poison laced insults.



