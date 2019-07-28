This video of heavily pregnant LADY entertaining men in a strip club has shocked many (WATCH)

Monday, July 29, 2019 -

The struggle is real and ladies are doing anything and everything to put bread on the table.





A case in point is this heavily pregnant lady entertaining men in a strip club.





Despite her condition, the lady pulls outrageous moves in the dance floor as men shower her with dollar bills.





The video has elicited mixed reactions among netizens and we have sampled a few.





Watch the video below and reactions.



