This SEXY LADY tried to brag about the gap between her front teeth, regrets immediately! Eh! Eh! (LOOK)

, , , 04:02


Monday, July 29, 2019 - Women with a gap between their front teeth are generally considered more attractive just like ladies with dimples.

Whenever they smile, they can easily light up a room and many a man has fallen for that cute gap teeth.

This lady with a gap in her front teeth took to twitter to ask netizens what they think about her but got a savage response.

See the hilarious post below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

CONTACT US

Name

Email *

Message *

Meet RODGERS OCHIENG from Migori, the latest millionaire in Kenya courtesy of OdiBets (PHOTOs)

Saturday, July 13, 2019- While most Kenyans are grappling with hard economic times, this guy is smiling to the bank after winning a total...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno