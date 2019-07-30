This naughty LADY will blow you away with her rare talent - Not every woman can do this! (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 06:03
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - The naughty slay queen has caused a commotion on Instagram with her crazy antics.
The sexy slay queen was preparing some omelette and decided to show off her rare talent - breaking an egg by squeezing it in between her boobs.
Just when you thought you have seen enough from these slay queens, you come across this madness.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST