This LADY claims the late Kibra MP KEN OKOTH is the father of her son and wants to be recognized by the family (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - As burial preparations for late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, continue, a lady has emerged claiming that the fallen legislator is the father of her a baby boy.





This comes after Okoth’s mother issued a stern warning to any woman planning to come forward claiming that she had a child with her son.





Speaking during an interview with a local media house, Okoth’s mother, Angeline Ajwang, maintained that his son never sired a child.





Okoth was married to a European lady, who had two daughters from her previous relationship.





“He (ken) was married but they didn’t have a child so we must leave out those who might come out and claim he sired kids with them,’ she said.





“I will tell them point-blank…”





However, from the photos the ladies shared on social media, the boy has an uncanny resemblance with Okoth and in one photo, the late MP who succumbed to colorectal cancer, can be seen playing with him.





The lady identified as Anita is now seeking justice ahead of Okoth’s cremation slated for Saturday in a private ceremony.





See the photos below.