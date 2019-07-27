This is why MURKOMEN may hate CS ROTICH forever even after representing in court as the reality of the Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal dawns on him

Saturday July 27, 2019 -North Rift leaders have put aside their political differences and unanimously called on the Government to carry on with the construction of Kimwarer and Arror dams.





Led by West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, the leaders said the projects were crucial for the region's development and prosperity





Speaking in Kerio Valley yesterday, the politicians asked the government to proceed with the two projects as courts continue with prosecution of the suspects accused of making irregular payments that saw billions of shillings lost.





"These projects are for the good of our people and should not be abandoned for the sake of development, even as investigations and suspects of misappropriation of funds are being dealt with, let the projects continue," said Lonyangapuo.





On his part, Murkomen said the proceedings of the corruption cases being handled in Nairobi should not deter development in Elgeyo Marakwet.





He insisted the construction of Kimwarer and Arror dams should continue being rolled out like it is being done with other projects across the country.





"Let the cases be dealt with in Nairobi and all other issues discussed there but that should not be an excuse of denying us development. The projects must be done like they are being done in other counties," he said.



