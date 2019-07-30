This is the video everyone is talking about on social media today - Please try not to laugh (WATCH)

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 -

This hilarious video of a horny lady and randy guy having a good time at a bar will leave you in stitches.





The guy was really enjoying himself and got carried away.





He forgot he was dancing with a petit lady and sent her flying through the barriers into the road.





While this is not funny because the poor lady may have sustained serious injuries, the manner in which the incident happened is just hilarious.





Watch the video below.



