This Is How I Took Revenge On The Woman Who Stole My Husband

I am not quick to take action, in most cases I consult God before I do anything. But this thing that happened hurt my heart. It brought tears to my eyes and agony and misery into my life. That is, until I decided to take action.





My husband of 15 years almost divorced me for a woman who lives in Mlolongo. It started when the woman relocated into the area, in an estate where my husband works as a caretaker. At first I didn’t suspect anything since my spouse pretended to be a committed Christian.





We lived happily until he started losing interest in me. He would come home late at night and go straight to bed without asking for food. He would sleep as if he was not next to me.





Completely forgetting about me.





I started to sense that there was something going on. I was used to a man who had a large appetite, in and out of the bedroom. Here was a completely changed man. All the signs made me start investigating.





In my estate at Embakasi, I tried to look into whether there was any woman who might be having an affair with him. The more I inquired, the further away I got from the truth.





Finally, I decided to personally visit his office in Mlolongo.





On the day, I waited for him to leave the house and went to take a shower. At around 10am, I stormed his office and caught him off-guard. He was talking to a client who had come to view a house.





After seeing me, he roared, “You woman, umekuja kufanya nini? Nani alikuambia unifuate fuate?”





I ignored his words and went straight for a mulika mwizi phone which was on the table, quickly dashing outdoors afterwards.





What I saw on the phone almost made me regret my decision to follow my husband to the office. This was the first time I had ever seen the phone. My husband must have been using it only when he was at the office. I read over 70 messages sent from a woman I did not know.





I wrote down the woman’s number and saved it on my phone. Out of frustration and anger, I dialed the number.





“If you want peace, go to your home. Your husband doesn’t love you anymore and in future I will come to live in that house you call your home,” she told me.





I made my way back with a broken heart.





My husband came home early in the evening. Without uttering a word, he laid his coat on a sofa and proceeded to beat me.





I slept in the neighbour’s house that day.





The following morning I returned to my house, only to find the woman had already arrived. She was disposing of my belongings outside. When I tried to stop her, she called on my husband. He then warned me of the dire consequences that would befall me if I did not leave the premises within an hour.





I took my possessions and went to live with my parents in Makueni. It was while I was there that my mother told me to look for a way to bring my husband back.





For three good months, my husband had not talked to me. I suppose he was happy. I had said prayers and fasted throughout the time but did not see anything positive happening.





In the course of looking for a solution, I met a friend, a lady whom I had schooled with. She is the one who encouraged me to visit an individual who is famous for bringing husband and wife together.





I am always skeptical about witch doctors and traditional hebalists, but this time I was desperate. I took the herbalist’s number, which is +254740637248 and called him. He told me to book a date and I followed his instruction. He also gave me an email address with which to contact him in case he would be unavailable, email: mugwenudoctors@gmail.com and his professional website for more information, www.mugwenudoctors.com.





After two weeks, I went to visit the herbalist in Nairobi. He is called Dr Mugwenu.





He carefully took me through the entire process in a professional manner. He then gave me a drug I would use to cleanse myself, including many other things.





After two weeks my husband called me saying he had missed me. He mentioned that he wanted to talk and apologise. I later realised from a neighbor in Nairobi that the woman who chased me away had stolen all his belongings and disappeared.





As I write this, we are living together. I am grateful to my friend who directed me to the doctor.





Contact herbalist Mugwenu doctors. He heals blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, and manhood weakness in addition to other ailments.





Dr Mugwenu also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.





For consultation call: +254740637248