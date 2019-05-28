This beautiful mother pulling crazy yoga poses while feeding her baby has wowed many (PHOTOs)

Sunday, July 28, 2019- You may have seen yoga enthusiasts pull outrageous poses but this 31-year old lady comfortably breastfeeding her two-year-old daughter and doing yoga has wowed many.

Explaining why she breastfeeds her daughter while doing yoga, she said:

“Holding poses and breathing while nursing helps me connect with my body and be more present.'

“Anything can be challenging if you let your mind get in the way. I think that's one of the things breastfeeding yoga has helped me move past and it's helped me to believe in myself again.

Check out photos below.






