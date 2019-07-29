These grown men shamelessly ‘worshipping’ Rev KATHY KIUNA on her birthday have left Kenyan talking (PHOTOs)

Monday, July 29, 2019 - Flamboyant city preacher, Rev. Kathy Kiuna, turned a year older yesterday and her loyal congregants celebrated her in style.





Kathy and her husband, Pastor Allan Kiuna, are the founders of the Jubilee Christian Center (JCC) - a church that targets the Kenyan middle class.





The church members surprised her by lining up outside the church as she was arriving while waving placards with beautiful messages for their ‘Mum’





This has not gone down well with a section of Kenyans who took to social media to give their views on the Kiunas and other prosperity gospel preachers who have brainwashed their congregants.





Check out the photos below and reactions.