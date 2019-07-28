The trending Kibera guy, Stevo Simple boy, spotted having fun with a SEXY SLAY QUEEN at the Coast(PHOTO)

Sunday, July 28, 2019

-Stevo Simple boy, the Kibera guy behind the viral Vijana Tuache Mihandarati song, has been spotted at the Coast having fun with a slay queen.





Before fame, few ladies wanted to be associated with him.

The fast rising rapper revealed how people were trolling him because of his looks.





He alleged that heartless body shamers used to call him a monkey.





But he is now having the last laugh.





He is attracting ladies like a magnet after getting fame.





See this photo.







