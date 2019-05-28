The moment a knife-wielding man walked into a police station and dared cops to shoot him (VIDEO)

A man casually walked into the NYPD station with a knife in his hand and asked to ‘be shot’.





In the video shared online, the man can be seen approaching a uniformed officer in the station.





The cop backed away before using a taser to immobilize him.





Several cops had surrounded him with guns withdrawn but they managed to bring the situation under control without anyone getting hurt.





While sharing the video, NYPD Chief of Department, Terence Monahan wrote: "Cops face split second, life & death decisions every day. When an emotionally disturbed man holding a long knife walked into the @NYPD75Pct — and asked to be shot — these cops reacted quickly. Though prepared for the worst, they delivered a safe outcome for everyone. Well done!"





Watch the video below.





Cops face split second, life & death decisions every day. When an emotionally disturbed man holding a long knife walked into the @NYPD75Pct — and asked to be shot — these cops reacted quickly. Though prepared for the worst, they delivered a safe outcome for everyone. Well done! pic.twitter.com/XgzwLih1UO July 28, 2019