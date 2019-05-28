The main reason why UHURU snubbed RUTO at JKIA, it was the dirty game they were playing with WAITITU and his wife, SUSAN - Criminals in suits

Tuesday July 30, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta's decision to snub his abrasive deputy at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday was informed by one factor, The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt.





Although the DP has since dismissed these claims, sources say the President disembarked at the ordinary people’s terminal, leaving the DP stranded at the presidential terminal.





Uhuru, sources say, was unhappy that Ruto was hiding embattled Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, who was summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to answer to charges of stealing Sh 558 million.





Sources said Waititu and his wife, Susan Ndungu, went to Ruto’s residence in Karen on Friday night and stayed there until Sunday when they presented themselves before EACC.



