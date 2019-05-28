The late Dr. JOYCE LABOSO was a real fighter! See how many years she has stayed and battled with Ovarian Cancer that eventually killed her - This is a record

Tuesday July 30, 2019 - The death of the late Bomet Governor, Joyce Laboso, came as a surprise to many Kenyans who until Monday, didn't know she was battling with cancer.





According to medical files, Governor Laboso was first diagnosed with the illness in 1991 and has been living with the disease for a record 28 years.





She had been in remission until recently when her health deteriorated before she died yesterday.





Caroline Maina, a medic from Outspan Hospital, said that remission of cancer refers to the absence of the active disease for a period of time.





However, the absence of active disease does not mean that cancer has been cured or even that there are no detectable signs of cancer.





There are two types of cancer remissions, the first one being complete remission where the evidence of the illness can only be found upon a physical exam or through radio tests such as CT, MRI or PET scans.





Partial remission occurs when the cancer cells decrease in number and the disease is in a controlled state.



