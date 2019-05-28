Tension in Homa Bay after AWITI’s deputy is caught taking a tortoise to the Governor’s office at night - Supporters accuse deputy of bewitching him

Tuesday July 30, 2019 - There was drama at Homa Bay County Assembly on Tuesday after supporters of Governor Cyprian Awiti accused his deputy, Hammington Orata, of bewitching him.





Awiti, who is suffering from Diabetes and High Blood Pressure, had earlier been advised by his doctors to resign to concentrate on his recovery.





The Governor, who has been on treatment abroad for almost a year, had delegated his duties to his deputy but according to his supporters it is the DG who has bewitched the Governor so that he can occupy his seat when he dies.





The supporters said Orata was caught last week taking tortoise at the Governor’s office at night with an aim of bewitching the bed ridden Governor.





The supporters also accuse the Deputy Governor of setting up his boss to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) hoping that the Governor will be arrested and arraigned in court over corruption related charges.



