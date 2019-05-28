Teller Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Our client, 2NK Sacco, a deposit taking SACCO based in Nyeri County wishes to recruit suitably qualified and experienced individual for Teller Position (

Responsibilities

· Paying customer against proper documentation.

· Receiving deposits from customers.

· Ensuring cheques and cash are banked and input in the system.

· Reconciliation of cash transactions on a daily basis.

· Maintain and update treasury register.

· Promote the Sacco’s products and handle queries at the counter.

· Prepare teller reconciliation report.

· Return the balance of cash to the treasury before close of day’s business.

· Maintains highest level of confidentiality with all information obtained.

· Assist in ordering, receiving, verifying and distributing cash.

· Examine checks for endorsements and to verify other information such as dates, bank names, identification of the persons receiving payments and the legality of the documents.

· Count currency, coins and cheques received, by hand or using currency-counting machine, in order to prepare them for deposit.

· Enter customers’ transactions into computers in order to record transactions and issue computer-generated receipts.

· Monitor bank vaults to ensure cash balances are correct.

· Perform any other duties as may be assigned

Qualifications

· A business related Diploma or its equivalent

· A minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

· Minimum of C plain in O level

· Computer skills proficiency.

· Ability to work under pressure.

· Good communication skills.

How to Apply

Must indicate the Job Reference Number on the application form.