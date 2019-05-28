Teller Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Teller Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 00:58
Our client, 2NK Sacco, a deposit taking SACCO based in Nyeri County wishes to recruit suitably qualified and experienced individual for Teller Position (REF NO.TELL/CCIA 2019)
Responsibilities
· Paying customer against proper documentation.
· Receiving deposits from customers.
· Ensuring cheques and cash are banked and input in the system.
· Reconciliation of cash transactions on a daily basis.
· Maintain and update treasury register.
· Promote the Sacco’s products and handle queries at the counter.
· Prepare teller reconciliation report.
· Return the balance of cash to the treasury before close of day’s business.
· Maintains highest level of confidentiality with all information obtained.
· Assist in ordering, receiving, verifying and distributing cash.
· Examine checks for endorsements and to verify other information such as dates, bank names, identification of the persons receiving payments and the legality of the documents.
· Count currency, coins and cheques received, by hand or using currency-counting machine, in order to prepare them for deposit.
· Enter customers’ transactions into computers in order to record transactions and issue computer-generated receipts.
· Monitor bank vaults to ensure cash balances are correct.
· Perform any other duties as may be assigned
Qualifications
· A business related Diploma or its equivalent
· A minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar role.
· Minimum of C plain in O level
· Computer skills proficiency.
· Ability to work under pressure.
· Good communication skills.
How to Apply
Download the online form (open with adobe reader).
Must indicate the Job Reference Number on the application form.
The form must be submitted by end of 12th August 2019.