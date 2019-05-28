Stretching the joke too far? Frustrated LADY unable to find Mr. Right marries her dog in lavish wedding ceremony (VIDEO)

A 49-year old woman from England has shocked the world after she exchanged vows with her dog in an event aired live on National TV.





The bride, Elizabeth Hoad, said she decided to marry her golden retriever dog called Logan after frustrations with finding ‘Mr. Right’





The former model claims that she had been hurt and given up on men but found love and solace in her dog.





"I've completely given up.”





“Hand on heart, I've been on all those websites.”





“It's not just me.”





“I meet with ten other friends a week, we go on lots of trips with our dogs, and I'm not working at the moment, so my friends are like, 'Why don't you just marry him?'" said Hoad.





However, she has come under heavy criticism with netizens accusing her of mocking marriage and stretching the joke too far.





Watch the video below.



