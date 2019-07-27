Son of Kenyan MP, who worked with the US Marine, dies in swimming pool in Arizona under unclear circumstances (PHOTOs)

Saturday, July 27, 2019-

Ikolomani MP, Bernard Shinali, is mourning the death of his first born son, Chris Masaka, who died in the in the US on Friday.





The 35-year old, who worked with the US Marine, died in a swimming pool in Arizona State while holidaying with his family.





According to reports, the late Masika drowned while trying to save a child.





However, the family has refused to buy that claim given that he was a US marine and was sufficiently trained as a life-saver.





“We received the news about his death from a relative who works with him in the Navy.









Masaka stays and works in Illinois State but had travelled to Arizona for a holiday with his family when he met his sudden death,” Mr Robert Ayisi, the elder brother to Hon Shinali and family spokesman said.





On his part, National Assembly Chief Whip, Benjamin Washiali, hailed the late Masika but still expressed his reservation over the manner in which he died.





“It is not clear how a person who trained to survive in difficult situations like the US marine could drown in a swimming pool. Humanity will remember the young man for his bravery because he died saving a life,” said Mr. Washiali.





The family has engaged the Kenyan envoys in the New York and Washington cities to get more details of about the death.







