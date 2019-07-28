Some men are evil! This guy just confessed he has been having raw SEX with someone’s pregnant wife(LOOK)

Sunday, July 28, 2019- This leaked conversation between two men dating same woman shows that some men are absolute savages.

While cheating is no longer a big deal nowadays, some affairs make one question if some people have a conscience.

 So, this guy seems to have fallen out with his baby mama, who has clearly moved on with another guy.

He makes it clear that he’s not interested in their affair but requested him to stay away from his kids.

That’s when the other guy made a shocking confession that nearly gave the baby daddy a heart attack.

Well, some things are better left unsaid.

This is as savage as they come.

Check out the screenshot below.

